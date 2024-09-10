Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

KNTK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kinetik from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Kinetik from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Kinetik in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Kinetik Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Kinetik stock opened at $43.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.64 and its 200-day moving average is $40.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.91. Kinetik has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $45.60.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $359.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.94 million. Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 30.96%. Kinetik’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kinetik will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. Kinetik’s payout ratio is currently 122.95%.

Institutional Trading of Kinetik

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNTK. American Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinetik by 3.8% during the first quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Kinetik by 3.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinetik by 112.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinetik Company Profile

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

Further Reading

