Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Holdings Lowered by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,729 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.0 %

KMI stock opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $21.86.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Argus raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kinder Morgan

Insider Activity

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 916,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,261,400.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 25,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $529,555.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,101,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 916,773 shares in the company, valued at $19,261,400.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,311 shares of company stock worth $3,121,891. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.