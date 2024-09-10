Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.65

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.65 and last traded at $7.87, with a volume of 31591 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Trading Down 2.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.98. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 154.59%. The firm had revenue of $816.94 million during the quarter.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Announces Dividend

About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1229 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.49%.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups.

