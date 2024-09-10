Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.93

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$20.93 and last traded at C$20.90, with a volume of 219439 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$20.59.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KMP.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Killam Apartment REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Ventum Financial lifted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Killam Apartment REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$22.23.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.05, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.0583 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Killam Apartment REIT’s payout ratio is currently 26.92%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

