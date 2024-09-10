KeyCorp Lowers Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Price Target to $44.00

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.66.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $42.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.42. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $43.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.05 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.678 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 99.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 883 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

