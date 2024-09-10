KeyCorp Boosts Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Price Target to $22.00

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IRT. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,744,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,165,000 after purchasing an additional 343,334 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 204.7% during the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,414,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,986,000 after buying an additional 6,996,365 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,429,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,449,000 after buying an additional 300,281 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,048,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,308,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,001,000 after acquiring an additional 176,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.
