Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) Price Reaches $2,389.35 on Major Exchanges

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Kelp DAO Restaked ETH token can now be purchased for $2,389.35 or 0.04199664 BTC on major exchanges. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a market cap of $377.05 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Token Profile

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH was first traded on December 11th, 2023. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s total supply is 248,710 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,805 tokens. The official website for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is kelpdao.xyz. The official message board for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is blog.kelpdao.xyz. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official Twitter account is @kelpdao.

Buying and Selling Kelp DAO Restaked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a current supply of 248,093.98050481. The last known price of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is 2,394.35020593 USD and is up 1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $2,698,823.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kelpdao.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kelp DAO Restaked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kelp DAO Restaked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kelp DAO Restaked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

