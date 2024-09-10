Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 114,583 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K) Stock

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $9,195,285.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,482,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,051,249,113.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kellanova Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE K traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.19. 1,982,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,319,105. The company has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.38. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $80.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.30.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Kellanova had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Kellanova

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 85.39%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Kellanova by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 64.5% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Kellanova during the second quarter valued at $29,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Kellanova in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Motco raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 757.6% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on K. Evercore ISI raised Kellanova to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $83.50 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.32.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

