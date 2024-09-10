Kava Price Hits $0.31 on Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Kava has a total market cap of $330.85 million and $8.37 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Kava token can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000533 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00041797 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00007058 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00013932 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007202 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004276 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,745 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

