Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (KPCPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on October 15th

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1236 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Kasikornbank Public Stock Performance

Shares of KPCPY opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.24. Kasikornbank Public has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $19.07.

Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter.

Kasikornbank Public Company Profile

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company's personal banking products and services include savings, current, fixed deposit, and foreign currency accounts; personal, home, and auto loans; debit and credit cards; health, accident, travel, retire, loan, save and invest, life and non-life insurance products; investment products, such as mutual funds, stocks, and derivatives/futures exchange; money transfer and bill payment, cheque and draft, and foreign exchange services; and digital banking services.

