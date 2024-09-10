KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on KALV. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised KalVista Pharmaceuticals to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 26th.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $16.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $513.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.89.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.04. On average, research analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 14,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $170,722.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,749.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 14,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $170,722.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,749.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Yea sold 7,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $85,295.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,448.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,452 shares of company stock worth $282,491. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,024 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $178,000.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.