KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA) Stock Price Down 0.8%

KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.81 and last traded at $5.95. Approximately 8,097 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 101,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of KALA BIO in a research note on Monday, August 19th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on KALA BIO from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -2.12.

KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.40) by $1.24. Analysts anticipate that KALA BIO, Inc. will post -11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 15,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $72,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,836.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,984 shares of company stock worth $113,924. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KALA BIO stock. SR One Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 443,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,000. KALA BIO accounts for 1.0% of SR One Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. SR One Capital Management LP owned approximately 15.76% of KALA BIO as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe eye diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects.

