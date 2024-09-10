Jupiter (JUP) One Day Volume Hits $57.12 Million

Jupiter (JUP) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. In the last seven days, Jupiter has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. Jupiter has a total market cap of $1.12 billion and approximately $57.12 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jupiter token can now be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00001294 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s launch date was January 30th, 2024. Jupiter’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jupiter is jup.ag. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @jupiterexchange.

Buying and Selling Jupiter

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter (JUP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Jupiter has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,350,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Jupiter is 0.72866387 USD and is up 4.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 503 active market(s) with $64,604,275.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jup.ag/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

