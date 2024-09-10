JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA) Shares Purchased by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,573 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $4,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth $531,000. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 66,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 32,541 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BBCA opened at $69.84 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.93.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

