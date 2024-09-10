Jonathan David Sawatzky Sells 2,600 Shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) Stock

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jonathan David Sawatzky sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.23, for a total value of C$55,198.00.

Maple Leaf Foods Trading Down 0.0 %

Maple Leaf Foods stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$21.26. The stock had a trading volume of 43,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,348. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.35. Maple Leaf Foods Inc. has a one year low of C$21.15 and a one year high of C$28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.03. The stock has a market cap of C$2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.33, a P/E/G ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.27 billion. Maple Leaf Foods had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 0.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Maple Leaf Foods Inc. will post 1.4796531 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maple Leaf Foods Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is 977.78%.

Several research firms have commented on MFI. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.36.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

Further Reading

