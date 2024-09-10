John Abernethy Acquires 80,000 Shares of Clime Investment Management Limited (ASX:CIW) Stock

Clime Investment Management Limited (ASX:CIW – Get Free Report) insider John Abernethy acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.33 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,720.00 ($17,813.33).

John Abernethy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 28th, John Abernethy bought 162,000 shares of Clime Investment Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.31 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$50,382.00 ($33,588.00).

Clime Investment Management Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

Clime Investment Management Company Profile

Clime Investment Management Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to private wealth groups, self managed superannuation funds, family offices and individual investors. The firm manages client focused portfolios and funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

