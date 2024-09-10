Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $205.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 92.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.07.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $106.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $99.06 and a 52 week high of $137.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,069 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.