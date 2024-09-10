Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $15.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on JBI. Wolfe Research lowered Janus International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janus International Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Janus International Group Stock Down 9.6 %

Shares of Janus International Group stock traded down $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $9.28. 1,231,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,905,365. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average is $13.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.89. Janus International Group has a 52-week low of $9.16 and a 52-week high of $15.86.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.07). Janus International Group had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $248.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.42 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Janus International Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Janus International Group

In other news, insider Peter Frayser sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 217,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus International Group by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 723,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,439,000 after purchasing an additional 261,808 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Janus International Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 711,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,285,000 after buying an additional 18,354 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Janus International Group by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 303,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after buying an additional 139,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group Company Profile

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

See Also

