J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SJM. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Argus cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.25.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:SJM opened at $120.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.24 and its 200-day moving average is $116.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.55. J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $105.69 and a 52 week high of $134.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.24.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,757 shares in the company, valued at $8,675,871.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,912,000 after buying an additional 63,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

