Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 371,331 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 649,821 shares.The stock last traded at $6.57 and had previously closed at $6.66.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Scotiabank cut their target price on Ivanhoe Electric from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IE
Ivanhoe Electric Stock Performance
Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Ivanhoe Electric had a negative net margin of 4,142.17% and a negative return on equity of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ivanhoe Electric
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the first quarter worth $100,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter valued at $106,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 12,598 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ivanhoe Electric
Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.
