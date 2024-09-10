iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Position Increased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,733 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOVT. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 210.9% during the second quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.69.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
