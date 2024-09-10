iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Position Increased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,733 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOVT. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 210.9% during the second quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.69.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.0629 dividend. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.