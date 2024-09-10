iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Sachetta LLC

Sachetta LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of Sachetta LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of IVE stock opened at $193.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.40. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.23 and a 52 week high of $196.36. The company has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

