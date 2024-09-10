iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Bought by Vantage Financial Partners LLC

Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWS. BCGM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. STAR Financial Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 19,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,046,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,195,000 after buying an additional 919,370 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWS opened at $126.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.85. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.40 and a 52 week high of $130.50.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

