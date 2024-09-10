iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.67

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.67 and last traded at $32.65, with a volume of 115653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.60.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1632 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 509.0% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 18,471 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,501,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,846,000 after purchasing an additional 143,949 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,180,000. Kickstand Ventures LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,449,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

