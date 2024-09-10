iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.67

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.67 and last traded at $32.65, with a volume of 115653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.60.
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51.
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1632 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF
iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile
iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.
