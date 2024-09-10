iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,298,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 46,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,061,000 after buying an additional 12,442 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 320,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,782,000 after buying an additional 183,772 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB stock opened at $108.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.12. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

