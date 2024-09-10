iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Provident Investment Management Inc.

Provident Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 738.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 779,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,047,000 after purchasing an additional 686,255 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 239,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,896,000 after purchasing an additional 17,978 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 45.6% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL stock opened at $172.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.88. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

