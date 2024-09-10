iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Seaview Investment Managers LLC

Seaview Investment Managers LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 250.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $47.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.20. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $47.83.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

