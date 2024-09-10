iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Shares Sold by Lane & Associates LLC

Lane & Associates LLC reduced its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XT. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XT opened at $56.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $61.60.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

