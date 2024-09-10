iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc

Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.3% of Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Tenon Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $110.21 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $120.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.02.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

