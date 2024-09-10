iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $551.31. 256,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,983,186. The company has a market capitalization of $475.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $552.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $533.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $568.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

