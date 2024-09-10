iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Trimmed by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 333,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,536 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 12.1% of First Interstate Bank’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $182,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Team Hewins LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 61,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,488,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,790,000 after acquiring an additional 38,642 shares in the last quarter.

IVV opened at $549.32 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $568.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $552.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $533.99. The firm has a market cap of $474.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

