iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 5.5% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

IVV stock opened at $551.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $475.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $552.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $533.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $568.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

