iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) is Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,110 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises 6.9% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $21,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $507,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 630,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,322,000 after buying an additional 30,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $471,000.

HDV stock opened at $117.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.26. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $93.46 and a twelve month high of $119.07.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

