iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Bought by Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,333,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 165,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,927,000 after acquiring an additional 61,940 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Rollins Financial acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $98.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $98.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.28.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2882 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

