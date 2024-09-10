iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 386,019 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 800,048 shares.The stock last traded at $53.39 and had previously closed at $53.42.

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.81.

Get iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGLB. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,581,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,113,000 after buying an additional 360,495 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $463,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 131,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period.

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (10+ Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with at least 10 years remaining in maturity. IGLB was launched on Dec 8, 2009 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.