iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stock Position Cut by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC lowered its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,881,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,531,240 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 10.7% of Balentine LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Balentine LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $235,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWP Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,073,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,316.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ndwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHY opened at $82.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.32 and its 200-day moving average is $81.76. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.62 and a twelve month high of $83.06.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2883 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

