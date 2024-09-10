Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Foot Locker (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 10,684 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 31% compared to the average volume of 8,132 call options.

Foot Locker Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE FL traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.51. 1,339,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,320,337. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.44. Foot Locker has a one year low of $16.68 and a one year high of $35.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FL shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Insider Activity

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 246,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $8,129,955.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,146,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,047,395.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 787,566 shares of company stock worth $26,090,866 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at $3,488,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at $2,194,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at $2,670,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 3,004.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 300,696 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after purchasing an additional 154,708 shares during the period.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.