Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Decreased by Sachetta LLC

Sachetta LLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 36.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,444 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 9.1% of Sachetta LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $22,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,957 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 14,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 187,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,822,000 after purchasing an additional 19,785 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.3 %

QQQ opened at $454.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $471.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.44. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.