Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Trimmed by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock opened at $455.56 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $503.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $471.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $456.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.7615 dividend. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

