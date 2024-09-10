Invesco LLC Sells 347 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Invesco LLC lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,991 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in Comcast by 154.6% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 204.7% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. BNP Paribas lowered Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.78.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $39.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $153.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.