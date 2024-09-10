Invesco LLC Has $591,000 Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Invesco LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,370 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Invesco LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,193,438,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 35.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255,849 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 134.2% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,467,797 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $602,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,960 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $324,044,000 after buying an additional 1,313,517 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,476,558 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,886,073,000 after buying an additional 1,269,792 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TJX opened at $117.03 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $121.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $131.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.05.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

