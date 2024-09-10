Invesco LLC Cuts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Invesco LLC cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 1.4% of Invesco LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,584,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,399,279,000 after acquiring an additional 330,872 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Mastercard by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,041,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,974,478,000 after purchasing an additional 676,452 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,651,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,574,347,000 after purchasing an additional 43,881 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $4,595,559,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,213,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,029,302,000 after buying an additional 279,178 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 116,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.63, for a total value of $51,461,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,998,308 shares in the company, valued at $41,256,839,378.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.06, for a total transaction of $4,072,169.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at $26,585,476.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,051,467 shares of company stock valued at $479,126,615. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Mastercard stock opened at $487.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $452.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $457.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $459.76. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $359.77 and a 12 month high of $490.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BNP Paribas lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.88.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

