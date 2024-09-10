International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ) Shares Acquired by Cowen AND Company LLC

Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Free Report) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,697 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in International Media Acquisition were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in International Media Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 25.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Media Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of IMAQ stock opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.37. International Media Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $12.51.

About International Media Acquisition

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. International Media Acquisition Corp.

