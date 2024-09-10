Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

IBP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $201.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $242.00 to $227.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $255.20.

Installed Building Products stock opened at $204.39 on Friday. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $106.01 and a 1 year high of $281.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.93.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $737.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.86 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 44.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBP. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 280.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

