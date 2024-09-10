Insight Inv LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Insight Inv LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the quarter. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,258,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11,259.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 33,778 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 182,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,814,000 after buying an additional 17,467 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 201,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after buying an additional 23,477 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $49.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.79 and a 200 day moving average of $48.31. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $49.92.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

