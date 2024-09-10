Insight Inv LLC Raises Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Insight Inv LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 84,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 21,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 333,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,896,000 after buying an additional 16,762 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $573,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,657,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $573,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,657,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 375,553 shares of company stock valued at $63,829,141. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $176.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $177.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.79.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

