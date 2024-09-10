Insight Inv LLC Purchases 1,600 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Insight Inv LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,167 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.6% of Insight Inv LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 23,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 11,767 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 24,137 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,943 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 339,738 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,164,000 after acquiring an additional 26,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 22,233 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BNP Paribas raised Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.89.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $34,610.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,210.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,997,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $34,610.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,210.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,120. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $48.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $56.97. The stock has a market cap of $196.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.93.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

