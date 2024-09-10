Insight Inv LLC Has $991,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Insight Inv LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 356.5% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 107.5% during the second quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial increased its stake in AT&T by 166.7% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on T. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.06.

AT&T Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE T opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $154.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $21.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

