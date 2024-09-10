Insider Selling: Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL) SVP Sells 15,403 Shares of Stock

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) SVP Davor Vukadin sold 15,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $872,425.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,237.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE VAL traded down $1.43 on Tuesday, reaching $54.60. 1,477,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,981. Valaris Limited has a 12 month low of $53.90 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $1.07. Valaris had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 49.33%. The business had revenue of $610.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Valaris Limited will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VAL shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Valaris in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Valaris from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners lowered Valaris from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lingotto Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Valaris by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,040,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,525,000 after buying an additional 36,870 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valaris by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,893,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,849,000 after buying an additional 77,490 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Valaris by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,882,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,272,000 after acquiring an additional 105,330 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Valaris by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 1,452,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,285,000 after acquiring an additional 186,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Valaris by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,188,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,573,000 after acquiring an additional 225,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

