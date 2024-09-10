Insider Selling: Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Director Sells 200 Shares of Stock

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) Director James E. Sweeney sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $10,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sound Financial Bancorp Trading Up 2.3 %

SFBC stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.67. 1,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,216. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.79 million, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $55.99.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.61 million during the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 3.91%.

Sound Financial Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Sound Financial Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Sound Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFBC. Stilwell Value LLC increased its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 410,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Sound Financial Bancorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

